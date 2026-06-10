Pamela Evette celebrates early lead, thanks supporters and President Trump

GREENVILLE, S.C. — It was an energetic and emotional night for Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and her supporters in Greenville.

As she walked down the stairs into the packed room, the crowd erupted with chants of “Let’s go, Pam!”

>>CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS<<

Evette began her remarks by telling supporters, “What a night and what a win!” Votes are still being counted, but she emerged as the early leader shortly after polls closed. Around 9:30 p.m., she held more than 29% of the vote.

She took time to thank former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her recently, and shared part of their conversation from earlier in the evening.

“Mr. President, thanks for your support,” Evette said. “What he just said — we are going to fight and win this runoff. Let’s go, Pam!”

Evette also thanked Governor Henry McMaster for backing her campaign.

She told supporters she’s energized heading into the next phase of the race.

©2026 Cox Media Group