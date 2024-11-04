Panthers, Charlotte FC to host annual tree lighting in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — It’s about to get blue for the holidays in Uptown.

The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC will host the 11th annual Tree Lighting Festival on Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Fans can expect an evening filled with holiday-themed activities as the two organizations light a 50-foot-tall tree from Sugar Mountain Nursery in Banner Elk.

A stage show featuring appearances from Sir Purr, Sir Minty, the Black and Blue Crew, TopCats, and Purrcussion will kick off the festivities. Afterward, fans can enjoy various winter activities and family-friendly entertainment in the concourse area of the stadium.

Festival highlights include letter writing and interactive crafts, hot chocolate stations, and photo opportunities with entertainment performers and Santa.

This year, vendors from western North Carolina will be showcased along the concourse in collaboration with Explore Asheville.

Admission is free but mobile tickets are required to attend. Tickets can be secured here.

The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect during the event.

VIDEO: Charlotte FC, Panthers players help build furniture for families in need

Charlotte FC, Panthers players help build furniture for families in need









©2024 Cox Media Group