Tepper Foundation helps provide free prescription glasses to local students

CHARLOTTE — It was a special day in west Charlotte on Tuesday as dozens of students at Renaissance West STEAM Academy were given new prescription eyeglasses.

Nicole Tepper joined Carolina Panthers player Trevin Wallace, Charlotte FC player Patrick Agyemang, Sir Purr, and Sir Minty to help kids try on their new glasses for the first time.

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation announced a $1.5 million donation to Vision To Learn, which will help thousands of kids receive critical eye care.

Sir Purr (WSOC)

“You’re talking about kids getting diagnosed with different learning disabilities, ADHD, and they just can’t see, and so just a simple eye exam and the problem is sorta solved,” said Nicole Tepper. “To be able to be a part of Vision To Learn is incredible.”

Since its launch in Charlotte in 2019, Vision To Learn has provided 105,000 kids across the Carolinas with vision screenings, including 32,000 prescription glasses at no cost to their families.

VIDEO: In a tribute to his late mother, Panthers receiver Xavier Legette remodeling his childhood home

In a tribute to his late mother, Panthers receiver Xavier Legette remodeling his childhood home

©2024 Cox Media Group