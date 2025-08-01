Panthers, Charlotte FC partner to expand youth sports programs

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced a new partnership on Thursday to enhance youth sports programming in the region.

The collaboration aims to expand access to flag football and soccer through a series of community-based programs, camps, and initiatives.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte to give more kids in our community the chance to get outside and play flag football and soccer,” said Kristi Coleman, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Carolina Panthers president, in a news release. “This partnership will allow us to open new doors so that even more kids have the opportunity to participate in playing team sports.”

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte will adopt the Panthers NFL Flag football as its official youth flag football program, offering young athletes the chance to learn foundational skills and engage in competitive play.

Participants in the Panthers NFL Flag football league will receive official Carolina Panthers NFL Flag jerseys and enjoy exclusive Panthers game day experiences. They will also have the opportunity to compete in NFL Flag tournaments, among other exciting program benefits.

Charlotte FC will integrate its youth soccer programs with the YMCA’s community outreach.

This will allow youth athletes of all skill levels to train using Charlotte FC’s development methodology and gain insights into what it takes to play at the next level.

For more information on flag football or soccer programming, click here.

VIDEO: Entering new season, Panthers Robert Hunt ‘excited to see what the future holds’

Entering new season, Panthers Robert Hunt ‘excited to see what the future holds’

©2025 Cox Media Group