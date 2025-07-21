Charlotte Royals triumph in NFL Flag National Championship in Canton

CHARLOTTE — A local team known as the Royals represented the Carolina Panthers at the NFL Flag National Championship in Canton, Ohio.

The Royals, a girls flag football team from the Charlotte Premier Sports League, are competing in the championship under the guidance of their coach from Palisades High School. The team includes student athletes from Palisades, Mooresville, and Ardrey Kell High Schools.

On Friday, the Royals secured a victory with a score of 13-6, following a series of tight losses on Thursday.

VIDEO: Mooresville girls’ flag football player nominated for national award

