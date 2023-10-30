Panthers coaches, players react to first win of season

CHARLOTTE — For the first time this season, the Carolina Panthers are celebrating a win – also marking the first in the NFL, for quarterback Bryce Young.

When Head Coach Frank Reich spoke to the media Monday, he expressed hope the team can build momentum following its 15-13 win over the Houston Texans, then added their approach to the work shouldn’t change.

“We understand that the mood is going to be a little different after a win than it is after a loss, but the mindset is have an obsession to get better,” Reich said.

After reviewing the film, Reich said the Panthers will look to cut down on mental errors, though he mentioned several examples of the team’s improvement. Among them, the Panthers committed fewer penalties, had no turnovers, and on defense, did a better job of limiting explosive plays.

Ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday, Reich said he’s spoken with general manager Scott Fitterer about calls he’s received, and would again Monday afternoon, but is trusting Fitterer to do his job.

>> In the video at the top of the page, see how players and coaches reacted to Sunday’s win.

