Panthers drop home game to Cowboys falling to 1-9

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers (1-9) fell to the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) on Sunday, continuing their season with just one victory.

In the week that Head Coach Frank Reich took the play-calling back, the Panthers offense could not get going, scoring just 10 points at Bank of America Stadium, losing to the Cowboys 33-10.

Following the loss, Reich told reporters the Carolina team played solid defense but made multiple mistakes, giving the Cowboys’ offense an unneeded advantage.

The team had three costly penalties in the first half and trailed Dallas 17-3 at the half.

In the fourth quarter, just when the offense seemed to put together a drive, Bryce Young threw a pick-sick, his third of the season.

The Panther’s run game improved from their last match-up with the Chicago Bears, but still had just 15 carries for a total of 84 years.

The Cowboys were able to penetrate the Panthers’ offensive line and came away with a total of seven sacks, the most allowed by the Panthers this season.

Carolina plays the Tennessee Titans (3-7) next Sunday in Nashville, TN.

