Panthers emphasize importance of Saturday’s game as prep continues

The Carolina Panthers logged another practice on Wednesday in preparation for their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, with their playoff chances hanging in the balance.

The Panthers can secure a playoff spot with a victory over the Buccaneers or an Atlanta Falcons win over the New Orleans Saints.

Running back Chuba Hubbard emphasized the importance of the game in speaking to the media after practice.

“I don’t think it ever goes exactly how you planned it to go, but we’re here. We’re one game away. I’ve said it to you guys before, there have been times I’ve prayed for this… me and Jaycee were just talking about this in practice, just the highs and lows and everything it’s taken to get to this point. We’re thankful and blessed but we’re hungry,“ Hubbard said.

Running back Rico Dowdle participated fully after missing practice yesterday due to a toe injury.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on Channel 9.

