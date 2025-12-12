Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan sits down with Channel 9 amidst breakout rookie season

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is making a strong case for NFL Rookie of the Year as he climbs the ranks among Panthers’ rookies for receiving yards and touchdowns.

McMillan has already reached second all-time among Panthers’ rookies in both receiving yards and touchdowns, showcasing his impressive performance on the field.

He sat down with Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown.

“Pressure, not at all, but just the fact that he stood on the table for me in the draft process, and he believed and trusted in a guy like me to help the team win games way before I was even able to play with him that obviously says a lot about his character and the trust that he has in me,” McMillan said.

McMillan reflected on his journey to the Panthers, noting the significance of pre-draft workouts with fellow player Bryce and the little signs that pointed to his eventual place with the team.

