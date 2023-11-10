Panthers fail to keep up momentum with 16-13 loss to Bears

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears (3-7) defeated the Carolina Panthers (1-8), with a final score of16-13, at Soldier Field for the Thursday Night Football game.

The Panthers had a chance to tie in the final minutes of the fourth quarter but kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed a 59-yard field goal.

The Panthers had 213 yards, which is a season-low, according to the team.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was 21-of-38 for 185 yards. Most of those yards happened in the first quarter.

A 79-yard punt return into the end zone put the Panthers on the board in that first quarter.

The Panthers, in the end, failed to keep up the momentum and gained yet another loss, this time in the Windy City.

The Panthers are tied with Arizona.

