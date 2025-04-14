Teams compete at Cam Newton’s 7-on-7 Tournament

CHARLOTTE — NFL great Cam Newton continues to give back to the Charlotte community.

He hosted more than 80 youth football teams Sunday in his renowned 7-on-7 Tournament at Hough High School.

Newton’s pro sports organization C1N offers a range of programs, including the tournament, to support the development of young athletes.

Since it was founded, more than 2,000 players have come through C1N, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

“Cam will always say, ‘I’ve done everything that you will ever want to do playing football,’” said Kendall Ogle, the president at C1N. “And so, to give them the opportunity to be able to touch and feel him as a real person to let them know that they too can experience great things in the sport of football. It gives him life.”

Ogle said they had to turn teams away because of the overwhelming response in the Charlotte community.

