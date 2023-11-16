Panthers HC Frank Reich retakes play-calling duties

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich will once again be calling the offensive plays after briefly handing the reins to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

Brown took over the playcalling after the Panthers’ 0-6 start. The Panthers won the first game he called, the team’s only win of the season so far, but then lost the next two games.

Reich said this week that the decision wasn’t about Brown.

The head coach said that at one win and eight losses, he wants to give his full attention to the offense.

According to NFL statistics compiled by ESPN, the Panthers are near-last in offensive production for the 2023 season so far, averaging just above 275 yards per game.

The Panthers’ next game is against the Dallas Cowboys, which boasts the fourth-best offense in the league, according to ESPN’s statistics. The Panthers’ defense is ranked number seven in the league.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

