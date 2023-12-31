Panthers held scoreless in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Carolina Panthers (2-13) fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Panthers’ offense never were able to get it going Sunday with quarterback Bryce Young tossing for only 112 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

It was a one-score game until late in the first half when Brandon McManus hit one of his four field goals on the day.

The Jaguars pulled away in the second half adding two Travis Etienne rushing scores.

The final score of the game was 26-0, making this the second game in the 2023 season where the Panthers didn’t score a single point.

The Carolina Panthers (2-13) will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) next Sunday at Bank of American Stadium for their last game of the 2023 season.

