Panthers’ Jaycee Horn ‘on track’ to recovery after Uptown car crash

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers’ Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn gave an update on his thumb injury after being limited in practice due to a car crash that happened last week.

The wreck happened on the morning of Aug. 6 at the corner of Mint and Morehead streets in Uptown while Horn was driving alone to training practice.

The cornerback was not taken to the hospital, but he does have stitches on his hand.

“I’m good,” Horn told press on Tuesday. “I’m on track to be back practicing. I just have to wait until I can get the stitches out, and then I’m ready to go.”

The Panthers are set to travel to Houston Wednesday morning for a joint practice with the Texans Thursday.

