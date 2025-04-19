Panthers look to repeat success with 8th pick in NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will be in a familiar spot when they are on the clock with the 8th overall pick in next week’s draft.

Some of the team’s biggest names have come from that draft position.

The team drafted Jaycee Horn in 2021 and Christian McCaffrey in 2017 with the 8th pick. Panthers Hall of Honor member Jordan Gross was also drafted with the 8th pick back in 2003.

Carolina has picked in the 8th spot four different times before this year’s draft.

Plenty of talent has come from the 8th position and the Panthers will look to add another strong player in this year’s draft.

>> You can watch Channel 9’s NFL Draft Countdown on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Isn’t good enough’: Charlotte Hornets end season with press conference)

‘Isn’t good enough’: Charlotte Hornets end season with press conference

©2025 Cox Media Group