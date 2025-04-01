Local

Panthers to host Cleveland Browns in joint practice before season kicks off

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Panthers training camp Panthers training camp
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Cleveland Browns will spend some time in the Queen City before next season kicks off.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at this week’s NFL Annual Meeting that his team will hold a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers ahead of Week 1 of the preseason. It will be the third straight year the Panthers have held a joint practice. They hosted the Jets for the last two years.

ALSO READ: Meck Mile returns with runner racing backward

The Panthers are 4-3 against the Browns all-time. Carolina is 2-1 at home and 2-2 on the road at Cleveland.

(WATCH BELOW: LaMelo Ball out for season)

LaMelo Ball out for season

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Countdown Timer
Banner Image
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Tickets go on sale April 2

Most Read