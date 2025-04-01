Panthers to host Cleveland Browns in joint practice before season kicks off

CHARLOTTE — The Cleveland Browns will spend some time in the Queen City before next season kicks off.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at this week’s NFL Annual Meeting that his team will hold a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers ahead of Week 1 of the preseason. It will be the third straight year the Panthers have held a joint practice. They hosted the Jets for the last two years.

The Panthers are 4-3 against the Browns all-time. Carolina is 2-1 at home and 2-2 on the road at Cleveland.

