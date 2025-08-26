Panthers make roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have announced the release or waiver of 18 players as they approach the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline.
Among the players released are backup quarterback Jack Plummer and kicker Matthew Wright, leaving Ryan Fitzgerald as the only kicker on the Panthers’ roster.
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to finalize their 53-man rosters, making these cuts crucial for meeting league requirements.
A full list of players cut by Carolina is below:
WAIVED
QB Jack Plummer
QB Bryce Perkins
RB Emani Bailey
RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams
WR Kobe Hudson
WR Jacolby George
WR TJ Luther
TE Dominique Dafney
OL Steven Losoya
OL Luke Kandra
OLB JJ Weaver
LB Jacoby Windmon
CB JaTravis Broughton
CB Mello Dotson
CB Tre Swilling
S Jack Henderson
S Isaac Gifford
RELEASED
K Matthew Wright
