Panthers make roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have announced the release or waiver of 18 players as they approach the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline.

Panthers begin roster cutshttps://t.co/LglquB08aV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 25, 2025

Among the players released are backup quarterback Jack Plummer and kicker Matthew Wright, leaving Ryan Fitzgerald as the only kicker on the Panthers’ roster.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to finalize their 53-man rosters, making these cuts crucial for meeting league requirements.

A full list of players cut by Carolina is below:

WAIVED

QB Jack Plummer

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Emani Bailey

RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams

WR Kobe Hudson

WR Jacolby George

WR TJ Luther

TE Dominique Dafney

OL Steven Losoya

OL Luke Kandra

OLB JJ Weaver

LB Jacoby Windmon

CB JaTravis Broughton

CB Mello Dotson

CB Tre Swilling

S Jack Henderson

S Isaac Gifford

RELEASED

K Matthew Wright

(WATCH BELOW: Spectrum Center completing final renovations)

Spectrum Center completing final renovations

©2025 Cox Media Group