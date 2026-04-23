Panthers front office prepare for first round as NFL Draft nears

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft is just hours away as the Carolina Panthers hold the 19th overall pick in the first round.

The first round kicks off at 8 p.m.

The Panthers’ front office has been putting the pieces together throughout the offseason by adding multiple players on defense, including Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips.

And now the next big question will be answered Thursday night. Who will the Panthers select?

Channel 9’s Phil Orban spoke to General Manager Dan Morgan about the team’s mentality going into the draft.

“Just thinking back to the energy that was in the stadium, how much of a motivating factor,” Morgan said. “Understanding you’re picking in the back half of the draft again but with your own pick, what’s draft night like? How exciting is it to see, hey, this guy may fall.”

>> Our one hour ‘Eyewitness News Draft Countdown’ begins at 7 p.m. tonight.

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