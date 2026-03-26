Panthers’ Rasheed Walker ready to protect Bryce Young, bring playoff experience

CHARLOTTE — New Panthers left tackle Rasheed Walker says he’s ready to help protect quarterback Bryce Young and bring playoff experience to Carolina.

Walker joins the Panthers after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he made the postseason in three of those years.

He said he sees potential in the Panthers’ direction and wants to help “build the franchise up.”

With starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu recovering from knee surgery, Walker said the two have already spoken since he signed, and Ekwonu has been a helpful resource as Walker gets settled in Charlotte.

VIDEO: Panthers sign former Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker

Panthers sign former Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker

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