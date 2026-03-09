Local

Panthers sign former Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Eagles Packers Football Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (Mike Roemer/AP)
CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips on the first day of the free agency negotiating period.

Phillips, 26, has 28 sacks in five seasons in the NFL and was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Eagles last year.

According to its website, the Panthers were looking for “more pop out of their pass-rush.” Phillips’ addition should help with that.

