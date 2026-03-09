Panthers sign former Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips on the first day of the free agency negotiating period.

Phillips, 26, has 28 sacks in five seasons in the NFL and was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Eagles last year.

According to its website, the Panthers were looking for “more pop out of their pass-rush.” Phillips’ addition should help with that.

VIDEO: Panthers’ leaders aim to build on division title

Panthers’ leaders aim to build on division title

©2026 Cox Media Group