Panthers react to a historic comeback at home against Dolphins

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers secured a dramatic comeback victory against the Miami Dolphins, overcoming a 17-point deficit to win by three points at home on Sunday afternoon.

This victory marks the Panthers’ second win of the season and ties for the largest comeback in franchise history. The team is now undefeated at home, boasting a 2-0 record.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown heard from the team on Monday on how the big win came down to believing in each other and execution.

“The dude comes straight to me on the sidelines and says go get it back for me and we’ll go,” defensive end Derrick Brown said about an interaction with quarterback Bryce Young

Head Coach Dave Canales spoke about the team’s leaders stepping up down the stretch.

“To hear our leaders talking together across the ball, that’s what it takes,” Canales said. “It doesn’t matter how you end up in a situation; can you go out and execute one more time. Can you keep your focus on your side while also being able to connect with - We believe. We can get this done. So I love to hear that they’re talking together. The belief is there, and we’re building on that.”

The Panthers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they look to stay undefeated at home this season.

