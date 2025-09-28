Channel 9 sits down with Panthers safety Trevon Moerhig

CHARLOTTE — Last week, the Carolina Panthers’ defense pulled a complete 180.

In seasons past, they’ve faced criticism. But after last week’s complete shutout, they proved critics wrong.

The Panthers beat the Falcons 0 to 30 last Sunday, their first shutout since 2020.

But Channel 9 sat down with one player and found that postgame locker room talk wasn’t about their play on the field. It was about cleaning up mistakes that were made.

Safety Trevon Moerhig told Channel 9’s Phil Orban that this is one motivated group.

