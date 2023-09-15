Panthers place CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers placed starting cornerback Jaycee Horn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Friday, meaning he will miss at least four games.

Horn is a promising cornerback who was selected eighth overall in the 2021 NFL draft but has struggled to stay on the field. Entering the season he had missed 18 of a possible 34 games due to injuries.

C.J. Henderson is expected to start on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints with Troy Hill expected to see additional playing time.

