Panthers’ secondary reshuffled, Smith-Wade steps up

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers’ defensive backfield will be without several key players, creating an opportunity for second-year Nickel Chau Smith-Wade to start at outside corner.

Smith-Wade’s adaptability has been a hallmark of his career, as he transitions to a new role in the Panthers’ lineup.

Smith-Wade had not played a snap at the nickel position until his NFL draft preparation at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Tune in to Channel 9 at 11:30 a.m. Sunday to watch Smith-Wade’s full interview with Phil Orban.

