Panthers take enormous step backward after getting blown out by the Patriots

CHARLOTTE — One week after a morale-boosting 30-0 rout of the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers took an enormous step backward by allowing 42 consecutive points in a lopsided42-13 road loss to the New England Patriots, leaving serious questions about the direction of the franchise.

The Patriots spotted the Panthers a 6-0 lead on Sunday before things fell apart for Carolina in every phase of the game.

The loss dropped Bryce Young to 7-25 overall as a starter, tied for the third-worst record in NFL history among QBs with at least 30 starts behind only Mike Glennon (6-25) and Randy Johnson (10-38-1). To put that in perspective, Young would have to win 84 straight games to equal Patrick Mahomes’ current record of 91-25 as an NFL starter through 116 games.

Young finished 18 of 30 for 150 yards passing with one touchdown before being replaced by Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand. Dalton was 5 of 6 for 58 yards with one scoring toss, but coach Dave Canales said after the game he doesn’t plan to make a change at quarterback.

The reality is that Young might have been among the least of Canales’ concerns in Foxborough.

It was a complete team flop.

Carolina’s defense forced a 3-and-out on New England’s opening possession, then allowed the Patriots to score touchdowns on five of their next seven possessions. Drake Maye, who grew up in Charlotte, was barely pressured all day and threw two touchdowns and ran for a third.

The Panthers’ special teams was equally abysmal, allowing Marcus Jones to return a punt 87 yards for a touchdown and put up 148 punt return yards in the first half alone. Rookie Ryan Fitzgerald left his 55-yard field-goal attempt short and also missed an extra point while struggling on kickoffs.

Canales said he doesn’t have any immediate plans to change his coaching staff.

Instead, the second-year head coach shouldered blame for the loss.

“They outplayed us in every phase, offensively, defensively, on special teams,” Canales said. “When it’s a full team effort like this, I have to put that on myself. I have to look at how I’m preparing the team, how we’re going about our work. I have to look at that and compete to find an edge to get these guys to work together, to focus so we can get the execution that we’re seeing happen in our processes.”

Canales’ record fell to 6-15 as a head coach, and while Panthers owner David Tepper is expected to give him and the front office some leeway to turn things around, there needs to begin to be consistent signs of the franchise moving forward, not backward.

What’s working

The Panthers finally got some production from their tight ends, with Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans accounting for the team’s two touchdowns. Tremble had five catches for 42 yards, while Evans chipped in with three grabs for 23 yards in a reserve role. That production came with starter Ja’Tavion Sanders sitting out the game with an injury. Tight end has not been a productive position since Canales’ arrival, but Sunday showed some promise.

What needs help

Young-Tetairoa McMillan connection. Young and his rookie receiver have been on the same page most of the year but looked out of sync against the Pats, with the QB overthrowing him on one potential touchdown pass. McMillan finished with four receptions for 62 yards but has not been a factor in the red zone at all this season and is still looking for his first TD.

Stock up

Despite the continued production of Chuba Hubbard, Canales seems to want the Panthers to evolve into a two-back offense utilizing Rico Dowdle. Hubbard, who normally gets stronger as the game wears on, was limited to 35 offensive snaps against the Patriots and had 10 carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 20 yards. Dowdle played 27 snaps and had nine carries for 32 yards while catching one pass for minus-2 yards. Hubbard has been dealing with a calf injury, but Canales said that was not a factor in limiting his reps. “With the players that we have in the backfield, if we can sustain drives, if we can play these games that way then we have a full-speed violent runner every time,” Canales said.

Injuries

The Panthers lost another wide receiver when David Moore went down with an elbow injury on the team’s first offensive play. Carolina, already without two of its top three receivers in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, is expected to give rookie Jimmy Horn some playing time this week. Canales said Legette is day to day while Coker is week to week. Coker started the season on IR but is now eligible to return. ... Already thin on the interior offensive line after starting guard Robert Hunt and center Austin Corbett went on injured reserve before Week 4, the team’s depth at what was once considered its strongest position got further depleted when replacement guard Chandler Zavala injured his lower leg.

Key number

95-45 — Amount the Panthers have been outscored by in three road games.

Next steps

The Panthers return home on Sunday to Bank of America Stadium — the site of their only win this season — to face the Miami Dolphins, who are coming off a Monday night game.

(WATCH BELOW: Channel 9 sits down with Panthers safety Trevon Moerhig)

Channel 9 sits down with Panthers safety Trevon Moerhig

©2025 Cox Media Group