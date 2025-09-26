Drake Maye to face hometown team as Panthers, Patriots meet Sunday

CHARLOTTE — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is set to face the Carolina Panthers this weekend, a team he grew up watching in Charlotte.

Maye is set to face his childhood team for the first time.

Maye, a Myers Park graduate, is in his second NFL season and is working under a new head coach and offense.

“Being a fan of Cam I think was probably the biggest memory, Maye said on growing up watching the Panthers. ”Him coming out here and doing the airplane and hitting the Cam.”

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke to some of Maye’s teammates, who say he’s already earned their respect in the lockeroom.

“Leadership isn’t an age thing. I guess the kids would call it aura now,” said Mack Hollins, Patriots wide receiver. “I think he has that aspect in him where guys feel comfortable following him.”

Backup qauertback Joshua Dobbs sees great decison making out of Maye.

“I think he does a really good job of making good decisions consistently,” said Dobbs. “At the end of the day, that’s what matters at the QB position.”

