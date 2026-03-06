CHARLOTTE — There is a new initiative for Classroom Central alongside a Carolina Panther.

The nonprofit launched Keeping Teachers in the Game on Tuesday with offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

The new initiative focuses on making sure educators feel recognized and supported, Moton said.

“Ultimately, being able to go in the classrooms and meet these teachers and just say thank you for everything that you guys do,” Moton said. “I’ll never understand what you guys go through, but I understand the importance of the role that you play in the community. I just feel like they should be applauded for all their efforts.”

Classroom Central helps teachers in our area by giving them free resources they need to succeed.

11 pm: Panthers’ Taylor Moton supports teachers with Classroom Central’s new initiative

11 pm: Panthers’ Taylor Moton supports teachers with Classroom Central’s new initiative

©2026 Cox Media Group