Panthers to trade star wide receiver to Ravens for draft pick, source says

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens, a league source told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.
The Panthers will reportedly get a fifth-round pick from the Ravens in the 2025 NFL draft in return for Johnson and a sixth-round pick, the source said.
Johnson was expected to play in Sunday’s game at Denver but was ruled out with a rib injury.
Carolina picked Johnson up from the Pittsburgh Steelers back in the spring.
