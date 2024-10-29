Local

Panthers to trade star wide receiver to Ravens for draft pick, source says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com

Diontae Johnson LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #5 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball as Jack Jones #18 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens, a league source told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

The Panthers will reportedly get a fifth-round pick from the Ravens in the 2025 NFL draft in return for Johnson and a sixth-round pick, the source said.

Johnson was expected to play in Sunday’s game at Denver but was ruled out with a rib injury.

Carolina picked Johnson up from the Pittsburgh Steelers back in the spring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

