Panthers agree to terms with Dolphins guard Robert Hunt

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Dolphins guard Robert Hunt, according to the team’s website on Monday.

Hunt must pass a physical before the deal can be finalized at the start of the league year on Wednesday.

“The 27-year-old Hunt would a massive void for the Panthers since they had to play seven different left guards and eight different right guards,” the Panthers stated.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Hunt was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020 out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

VIDEO: Panthers coach sits down with Ch. 9 to discuss plans for turning team around

Panthers coach sits down with Ch. 9 to discuss plans for turning team around

©2024 Cox Media Group