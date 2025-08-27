Panthers trading WR Adam Thielen to Vikings

CHARLOTTE — Adam Thielen is going back to the Minnesota Vikings, Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown confirmed Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers are trading Thielen to his former team, plus a conditional 7th round pick in 2026 and a 5th round pick in 2027.

The Vikings will send their 5th round pick next year and a 4th round pick in 2027 to the Panthers in exchange for Thielen.

Thielen had become a reliable target for Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young after joining the team in 2023. He racked up over 1,000 yards receiving in his first year with the Panthers, and averaged 12.8 yards per catch in 2024.

Thielen is a native of Minnesota, and he started his NFL career with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

