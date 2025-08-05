Panthers training camp standout Horn talks progress, upcoming rookie season

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is proving to be a standout in training camp and got his first taste of NFL action during this weekend’s fanfest.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke with Horn after practice on Tuesday about the strengths he’s bringing to the team as a rookie after being drafted by the team in the sixth round out of Colorado in this year’s draft.

“Being blessed to play the game that I love at the highest level...I can never be too comfortable. You never know when it can be the last moment.”

Horn has been one of the standouts in camp and is known for his speed.

