Panthers turn attention to playoffs after winning NFC South

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will play in a home playoff game on Saturday for the first time in ten years.

The Panthers will host the Los Angeles Rams after winning the NFC South last weekend, thanks to an Atlanta Falcons win over the New Orleans Saints. Carolina won a three-way tiebreaker with the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The focus for Head Coach Dave Canales and his team has turned to this weekend, as they will play the Rams for a second time this season.

The Panthers beat the Rams, then the top team in the NFC, 31-28 on Nov. 30tjh in Charlotte. They will once again be underdogs, this time by ten points.

“Hey, that’s what it is. I don’t know how they come up with those numbers, but I’m sure they have algorithms for us. We can’t worry about that,” Canales said. “We just have to worry about playing our best football, that’s been our pursuit.”

Canales said Monday there’s something to be said for the fact that they’ve played the Rams already and won, noting there’s a level of confidence that comes with it.

