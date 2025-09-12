Panthers unveil new stadium menu featuring player-inspired sandwich

The Carolina Panthers on Wednesday previewed the NFL team’s concessions menu at Bank of America Stadium, a lineup that includes a $29 barbecue-and-sides platter and a $17 sandwich inspired by wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Levy Restaurants is the stadium concessionaire.

Sports teams and venues have upped the ante — and prices — for concessions during the past decade as a nation of aspiring foodies seeks audibles for tired hot dogs and soggy nacho chips, among other stadium maladies. Sports snack classics with a flourish have become the preferred approach, with constant demand for something just a little bit different from the previous year.

“I love barbecue, so we are super proud that we do all this stuff in-house,” Panthers executive chef Adam Bognovitz told The Charlotte Business Journal. “We smoke all the meats, we make all the sauces, all the sides. So, being able to say that we do all this in the building and have guests come and enjoy it, (we’re) super proud of that.”

The Panthers play their home opener Sept. 21 against Atlanta.

