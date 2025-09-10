Panthers set to unveil upgrades for fans at first home game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will have brand-new upgrades for fans this season.

The team is set to unveil new food, gear and a lounge name during their first home game, which is set for Sept. 21st against the Atlanta Falcons.

The new additions include a new sandwich called the Masked Bandit, inspired by Carolina receiver Xavier Legette.

The team has also partnered with a Cornelius-based company, Registrix, which now sponsors a premium lounge called the Registrix Reserve.

“Reputation really goes a long way. For us to align with the Panthers, in that format, really helped us stake a lot of our reputation and say hey, we are a legitimate provider here. It just gave a lot of credibility to our business,” said Filip Maciolowski, founder of Registrix.

