Panthers veteran tackle Taylor Moton talks best, worst days with Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Taylor Moton, a veteran tackle for the Carolina Panthers, expressed a deep commitment to revitalizing his team into a winning franchise.

Reflecting on both the highs of playoff success and the lows of a two-win season, Moton said he believes valuable lessons can guide their efforts this season.

“It will take focus, execution, out-efforting the person in front of you,” he said. “I’d like to think that all the losses are lessons.”

Moton learned from the struggles of a two-win season, he said, which continues to inform his competitive mindset and drive for excellence.

As the Panthers aim for success this season, Moton said he remains focused on instilling values of hard work and community in both his team and his family.

Watch Moton’s full interview with Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown in the video at the top of this page.

