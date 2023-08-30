Panthers waive last year’s 3rd-round draft pick QB Matt Corral

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have waived quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round draft pick in 2022, without him ever having taken a snap from center in a regular-season game for the franchise.

Corral missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Panthers drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and added veteran Andy Dalton via free agency this offseason under new coach Frank Reich, leaving Corral’s chances of making the roster in doubt.

Corral was 28 of 47 passing for 248 yards during three preseason games this year.

Coach Frank Reich said the Panthers would like to sign Corral to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Panthers claimed three players off waivers on Wednesday — offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton from the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Claudin Cherelus from the New York Jets, and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison from the San Francisco 49ers.

Along with Corral, the Panthers also waived linebacker Chandler Wooten and wide receiver Derek Wright in corresponding moves.

