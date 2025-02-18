CHARLOTTE — First responders rescued a parachutist from a high-rise building in Uptown overnight Monday, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Our Channel 9 photographer captured footage of the huge emergency response in the 500 block of South Church Street just before 1 a.m.

Charlotte Fire said crews found Diego Adame suspended about 100 feet in the air, hanging from a tangled parachute against a building.

Adame was safely brought onto a nearby rooftop around 1:45 a.m., CFD said.

MEDIC confirmed he was uninjured and officials said they turned the investigation over to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Parachutist gets stuck 100 feet up on high-rise building in Uptown Charlotte CFD said crews found Diego Adame suspended about 100 feet in the air, hanging from a tangled parachute against a building.

Adame was arrested and charged with trespassing, according to CMPD.

Just after midnight, our photographer spotted a Charlotte firefighter on a ladder outside the Museum Tower.

0 of 5 Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says

“This situation could have ended much differently, but thanks to their skill and teamwork, the individual was safely brought to safety,” Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said.

In a statement, Charlotte Fire officials said they wanted to remind the public that “high-risk activities such as unauthorized parachuting or BASE jumping in urban environments pose extreme dangers and can require complex emergency response operations.”

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group