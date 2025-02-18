Local

Parachutist gets stuck 100 feet up on high-rise building in Uptown Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — First responders rescued a parachutist from a high-rise building in Uptown overnight Monday, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Our Channel 9 photographer captured footage of the huge emergency response in the 500 block of South Church Street just before 1 a.m.

ALSO READ: State lawmaker rescues woman in wheelchair from burning home

Charlotte Fire said crews found Diego Adame suspended about 100 feet in the air, hanging from a tangled parachute against a building.

Adame was safely brought onto a nearby rooftop around 1:45 a.m., CFD said.

MEDIC confirmed he was uninjured and officials said they turned the investigation over to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

First responders rescued a parachutist from a high-rise building in Uptown overnight Monday, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Parachutist gets stuck 100 feet up on high-rise building in Uptown Charlotte CFD said crews found Diego Adame suspended about 100 feet in the air, hanging from a tangled parachute against a building.

Adame was arrested and charged with trespassing, according to CMPD.

Just after midnight, our photographer spotted a Charlotte firefighter on a ladder outside the Museum Tower.

0 of 5

“This situation could have ended much differently, but thanks to their skill and teamwork, the individual was safely brought to safety,” Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said.

In a statement, Charlotte Fire officials said they wanted to remind the public that “high-risk activities such as unauthorized parachuting or BASE jumping in urban environments pose extreme dangers and can require complex emergency response operations.”

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read