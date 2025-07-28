Paraglider crashes into trees north of Boone

ZIONVILLE, N.C. — Rescuers were called to the woods in an area near Zionville after a paraglider crashed into the trees.

It happened just before noon Monday in a remote area northwest of Boone, North Carolina.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and our crew saw the parachute still stuck in the tree as of 12 p.m. It’s not clear what led to the paraglider crash yet.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned that the victim was using a whistle to guide first responders to the scene.

Update: rescuers have the paraglider out of the tree and are hiking out now. They say injuries are minor Folks... Posted by Dave Faherty on Monday, July 28, 2025

First responders were able to rescue the parachutist, and Faherty learned he was able to hike back down with minor injuries.

This is a developing story and we’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

