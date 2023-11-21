Parent charged with bringing weapon to North Meck High School, CMS says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Mecklenburg High School parent came onto campus with a weapon Monday, officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district confirmed.

A school resource officer confronted the parent near the gym. The parent did not get into the school with the knife they were carrying, officials said.

The parent has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing, and possession of a weapon on school property.

