Parents: Faulty A/C units at Long Creek Elementary making kids sick

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Parents at a school in Huntersville say faulty air conditioning is making their kids sick, and they say it’s an issue that’s been happening for years.

Matt Hawkins has two daughters at Long Creek Elementary School, and he reached out to Channel 9 with his frustrations.

“There have been staff members upstairs who have sent us pictures of temperatures approaching 84 degrees in their classrooms,” Hawkins told Channel 9′s Dan Matics.

He says that some students have come home sick because of the temperatures.

