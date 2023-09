CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School experienced an Air Conditioning outage on Wednesday, which was one of the hottest days of the year. Temperatures reached into the 90s.

CMS confirmed to Channel 9 that Elon Park School had an A/C outage. It was in the 5th grade wing.

CMS says the A/C system was working normally during the first week of the year.

The system cooled throughout the day.

