Parents of influencer killed in plane crash donate to Nourish Up

CHARLOTTE — The parents of a popular influencer killed in a plane crash in 2022 are keeping his legacy alive.

Chris and Kristin Neuman created the Josh Neuman Foundation in memory of their son.

On Tuesday, they donated $22,000 to Nourish Up to help feed families in need.

They say Josh’s sense of adventure and his compassion inspired them to make the donation.

“This is not in our DNA, this is something that we never set out to do, but after he died we realized that his story cannot end and that was the inspiration for actually having the foundation,” said Chris Neuman.

The foundation partnered with the Miles 4 Meals campaign to raise the money for Nourish Up.

VIDEO: Nourish Up opens mobile food pantry for local families in need

Nourish Up opens mobile food pantry for local families in need

©2024 Cox Media Group