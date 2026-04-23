Parents, superintendent fight to keep Conover school open for children needing special care

CONOVER, N.C. — Parents of children who need special care at a special school say a budget shortfall may soon have them out of the classroom.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon learned that Conover School might close due to changes in state funding, but the fight to keep the doors open isn’t done yet.

Richard Washam says his 14-year-old son, Alexander, loves Conover School. Alexander was diagnosed with a brain injury at four months old, but Richard says his son is a different child at school.

“He’s grown a lot since coming here,” Washam said. “They know how to get him talking and learning more than he ever has in the past.”

Washam says he’s frustrated to hear school officials are looking at options after learning they have a shortfall of more than $500,000 because of changes in state funding.

“Unless every ounce of effort is expended on keeping this school open, I would not be satisfied,” Washam said.

The school board presented options to parents this week. The options include moving students to other schools and closing this one.

That includes students like Paisley, who is blind and has seizures.

“None of those options are good,” said Nick Bumgarner, her father.

He said it’s hard to imagine her or the 51 other students going somewhere other than Conover School. It’s one of 10 schools in the state made for children with special needs.

“Everybody’s there for the same reason. Everyone is loved. There’s no one making fun of each other,” Bumgarner said.

Washam says the answer is simple: “Just get the money.”

The Newton-Conover Schools Superintendent said the other options were presented as possibilities, but their goal is to keep this school open.

“[We’re] advocating as loud and as strong as we can to keep open Conover School,” said Superintendent Dr. Emily Shaw.

She said she has gone to her local representatives in the state, looking to replace the $600,000 they will lose.

She told Channel 9 that Gov. Josh Stein is supporting a bill that will cover funding for schools like this.

“This is going to be monumental if it does pass, and this is going to help with some of those gaps as well,” Shaw said.

She hopes to find temporary funding in the next week and a half and get support from the new bill.

Shaw realizes time is short. On May 4, the school board will see the results of a feasibility study and then vote on next steps.

People fighting to keep the Conover School open did say their struggle is not connected to the fight against a school merger in Catawba County.

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