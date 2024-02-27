Parents take fight against fentanyl to state capital

South Carolina parents aren’t giving up their fight against fentanyl dealers.

In the video at the top of this webpage, parents go to Columbia to push lawmakers to pass one of two bills: Senate Bill 1 or House Bill 3476, which would create a crime called fentanyl-induced homicide and carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

“I believe the bill needs to be passed for the simple fact that these drug dealers know what they’re doing,” parent Misty Taylor said. “They’re dealing with someone’s life. Just a smudge can kill.”

