Parks and Rec launches Teen Summer Jam to provide mentorship and safety

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation hosted a “Teen Summer Jam” last Friday night at the Eastway Rec Center, providing various activities to teens as part of a plan to lower teen crime rates in Mecklenburg County.

The event aimed to offer a safe place for teens to gather and benefit from adult mentorship.

The program, called the Teen Summer Jam, was created to provide inclusive activities for teens. Justin Jackson, Superintendent of Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation, was involved in creating the event and drew inspiration from similar initiatives in Baltimore.

“Baltimore Park and Rec lowered the crime rate for Baltimore teens by offering activities. So we brought that back to Charlotte,” Jackson said.

The Eastway Rec Center was filled with teens enjoying a variety of activities, including basketball, a music recording studio, an art station and board games.

More than 140 teens signed up for basketball alone, with dozens more participating in other events.

Jace Jackson, a teen attendee at the event, described the environment positively.

“Wonderful food, great people, safe place, that’s really just it,” Jace Jackson said. He also noted the overall experience, stating, “Just the atmosphere is amazing. The people, the staff, truly the best.”

Justin Jackson, Superintendent of Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation, emphasized the importance of offering diverse options to ensure broad participation.

“We want to make sure we have programs that are inclusive for the teens,” Justin Jackson said.

Justin Jackson further explained the rationale behind the varied offerings, stating, “The reason why we wanted the social event was for kids who are not into sports, as well as the girls, to have something to come and do versus just having a midnight basketball.”

The county partners with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and CMPD for these events.

The initiative extends beyond just offering activities, focusing on building relationships with teens and providing support.

“Just job skills period. Having a big brother or a big sister,” Justin Jackson said, highlighting the mentorship aspect of the program.

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