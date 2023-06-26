Passenger sticks out 18-hour delay, gets whole plane to himself

CHARLOTTE — What would you do if you were the only passenger on a commercial airplane?
That was the case for Phil Stringer, a realtor from the Greensboro area who flew into Charlotte early Monday morning.
He had a flight booked from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Charlotte on Sunday. Because of storms and other issues across the country, the flight ended up being delayed by a whopping 17 hours and 52 minutes. By that point, every other passenger had either booked another flight or given up on flying out that day -- but not Stringer.
At 12:12 a.m., Stringer was the only passenger aboard a Boeing 737 as it flew towards CLT.
Stringer posted a video of his unique experience on TikTok. The video racked up millions of views in just hours.
Stringer’s jubilation is obvious in the video, but even the American Airlines employees at the gate and inside the plane seem to be excited about his VIP adventure.
A baggage handler smiled when Stringer asked how many bags he had to load for that flight.
“One.”
A flight attendant laughed when Stringer pointed the camera away from the pre-flight safety check, saying, “You’re not paying attention?”
According to FlightAware, The flight ended up landing in Charlotte at 3:21 a.m. Monday, 17 hours and 31 minutes after its scheduled arrival.
