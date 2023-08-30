Patagonia confirms plans for South End store

CHARLOTTE — Patagonia hopes to open its first Charlotte store later this year. Plans call for a 9,000-square-foot store at 1930 Camden Road, says Joy Lewis, Patagonia’s head of North American retail.

The Ventura, California-based upscale outdoor outfitter says neighborhood synergies, with people working and living in South End, make the location a good fit. The retailer has been looking at the market for a couple of years now.

As CBJ reported a month ago, Patagonia will be part of The Design Center of the Carolinas — a historic set of buildings bordered by Camden Road, Hawkins Street, and Worthington and Tremont avenues.

