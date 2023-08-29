Phillips Place strikes exclusive deals with luxury retailers rag & bone, La Vie Style House

CHARLOTTE — Phillips Place has signed two exclusive tenants as its luxury shopping options continue to evolve.

New York’s rag & bone and ready-to-wear brand La Vie Style House are slated to open their first standalone stores in North Carolina at that center in Charlotte’s SouthPark area.

No timetable was available for when the rag & bone store will open. It will be located next to La Vie Style House. That Dallas-based concept is targeting a fall debut.

Read more here.

