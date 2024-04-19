CHARLOTTE — Across the country, many soon-to-be graduates are asking the same question: What’s next?

On Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools highlighted students who have a plan and guided those who may not through two special events.

Around 800 cadets from the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) at CMS’ 21 high schools took center stage at Bojangles Coliseum as they were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

“We develop these young men and women that really are leaders in their schools,” Director of Army Instruction, Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Cowley, said. “We really work hard to make sure all our cadets have that placement and that pathway in place before they graduate.”

The celebration comes as school board members work to finalize one of their goals, which requests that a percentage of the graduating class be enrolled in college, enlisted in the military, or employed by June 2029.

Currently, district officials are still figuring out the actual targets.

‘Pathway in place’: CMS officials host events to help graduating seniors plan out next steps

“Last year we had 94 percent of our cadets that turned in either a letter of acceptance to a college, a copy of their contract in the military, or a letter from their employer,” Cowley said.

Numbers show that more than a third of CMS seniors have earned credits that qualify them as college- or career-ready; district officials say the goal is 75% by the end of this school year.

Aadi Pattanik is a Providence High School cadet who credits JROTC with helping him find what path works best for him.

“I’ve enlisted in the United States Marine Corps,” Pattanik said, “where I found my strong suit were classes where I worked with my hands, like automotive, woodwork, and tech theater.”

In charge of Thursday night’s event was Lt. Col. Bayley Schaefer, a member of Hopewell High’s JROTC program. After graduation, she plans to attend North Carolina State University and pursue a career in military leadership.

“I became the battalion commander through a lot of volunteer service and service to the community,” Schafer said. “I definitely want to be an army officer, and West Point is the best option for having a full career in the military.”

With only a few weeks left until graduation, CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill says district leaders aren’t forgetting about students who have yet to decide their future.

“They’re not quite sure what’s going to happen, so they might be feeling a little nervous or anxious about graduating,” she said.

In addition to the JROTC event, the district also held an ‘Undecided Day, allowing those students to explore different career and educational paths.

“Some of them left with jobs, some students left signing up with the military, and some students got enrolled in Central Piedmont Community College today,” Hill said.

(WATCH BELOW: Friends say teen who suddenly died was a proud church member, JROTC cadet)

Friends say teen who suddenly died was a proud church member, JROTC cadet





















©2024 Cox Media Group