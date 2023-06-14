CMS graduations continue with safety on minds of many

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday will be the final round of graduations for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

There have been 33 ceremonies scheduled across five venues where families and friends celebrated students’ achievements.

However, there was a scene that unfolded Tuesday that nobody wants to see.

Channel 9 obtained a cellphone video that shows police and sheriff’s deputies trying to break up a fight outside Bojangles Coliseum during Rocky River High School’s graduation.

Safety and security were on the minds of families who gathered for the Olympic High School graduation later on Tuesday.

“I’m glad that it was a safe graduation because we’ve been hearing about stuff across the country,” parent Gary Marin said. “That’s just sad. I’m just happy and proud everybody is here. It’s a special moment.”

The class of 2023 has experienced a lot, including a pandemic and returning to in-person learning.

“They did not feel like they really had a high school experience because a year and a half of it was spent at home,” parent Wendy Kline said.

More than 9,300 CMS students are walking across the stage this graduation season, which is up from about 8,500 last year.

“It kind of doesn’t even feel real, but I’m super excited it’s over and we’re going to start a new chapter,” said graduate Madeline Kline.

Olympic Trojans called the moment bittersweet.

“It’s the end of 18 years being in school,” said graduate Zion Marin. “It’s a little sad but on the other hand, you know, I’m about to start my life.”

There are six more graduations Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.

